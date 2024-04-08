Carson Rogers, a fourth grader at St. Gregory School and son of Jon and Randi Rogers, Maryville, has been accepted to represent the school in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, that is science, technology, engineering, and math) in St. Louis this summer.

He will be joining other high-aspiring students from all over for this transformational experience.

Carson was nominated to attend the forum by his teacher. In addition to participating in various school activities, he is also passionate about sports and plays football, baseball, basketball and soccer. With dreams of becoming an engineer or even a forensic scientist, Carson is looking forward to gaining the hands-on experience that the forum provides.

Envision by WorldStrides has offered programs for students enabling them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world.