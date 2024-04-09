On March 20, both Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph Medical Center and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville were recognized by the Community Blood Center for being top donation locations in 2023.

Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph Medical Center was awarded as the top hospital with more than 300 donations while Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville was the third highest in the area with more than 180 donations. Maryville was recognized as the top mobile blood drive donation community with more than 700 donations total throughout the city.

“We are thankful for both locations rallying together to support blood drives in their respective communities,” says Pat Dillon, chief government and community relations officer for Mosaic. “The significance of blood donations is crucial because they help maintain a stable and sufficient blood supply for medical treatments and emergencies in the region.”