A No Hunger Summer feeding site for all children up to the age of 18 is opening at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct.

The hours for the free grab and go meals are 11:30 am to 1 pm, Monday through Friday, starting Monday, June 1 and continuing through July 31. Adults may make a small donation for a meal.

The program is sponsored by Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph.

“Summer is a time for a kid to be a kid, not to have to worry about when and where their next meal will come,” Second Harvest Communications Coordinator Blake Haynes said. “This program helps supplement kids throughout the summer.”