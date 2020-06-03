North Nodaway R-VI recently selected Roger Johnson as the 2020-21 high school/middle school principal.

Johnson has been in the education field for the past 27 years. He has a bachelors of art from Central College in Pella, IA and a masters in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State University. He was an assistant principal, athletic director and principal at West Nodaway R-I for five years. As a teacher, Johnson has taught social studies, the past three years at NN.

Johnson and his wife, Kathy, have been married for 22 years and have four children.

“I have really enjoyed working with the students and staff here at North Nodaway,” Johnson said. “They are like one giant family. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead that group of people and help shape the future of the school. North Nodaway has a really supportive community and I’m looking forward to working closer with them.”

“Mr. Johnson will do an outstanding job as the MS/HS principal for North Nodaway R-VI,” Superintendent James Simmelink said. “He has formed relationships and earned the respect of students and staff as our social studies teacher the past three years. During my nine years at North Nodaway, many good things were put into place by Travis Dimmitt and Tim Conn. I’m confident Roger will continue those and add his own ideas for educational growth.”