A group of local community members, led by Monica Zeigel, Natasha Samudzi and Cayla Vertreese, will come together at 3 pm Saturday on the east side of the Nodaway County Courthouse in Maryville to protest the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis as the result of police officers kneeling on his neck and back.

A multi–jurisdictional law enforcement response of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Maryville Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department has been implemented.

Community members should be aware that traffic and roadways will be restricted around the courthouse, beginning at noon Saturday.

Individuals with questions regarding the protest should contact Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, who will serve as the public information officer for the event.

“We offer our apologies to the impacts on our community especially those downtown merchants that will be impacted,” Maryville Director of Public Safety Keith Wood said. “We are committed to the preservation and protection of life and property,”

Your Sheriff,

Randy Strong