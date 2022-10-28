This week’s edition of the Nodaway News Leader features information about the November 8 General Election.

The Missouri Secretary of State has provided “plain language” for each of the ballot’s issues which should allow the voter to better understand what a “Yes” or “No” vote will mean. Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton has submitted a reminder for all voters to be ready to show a photo identification card, such as a driver’s license when requesting a ballot at their precinct.

The Republican and Democrat candidates for the Missouri State Representative and State Senator, that will represent Nodaway County if elected, have completed a survey the NNL news staff created. The responses from Jeff Farnan and Jess Piper, both state representatives and Michael Baumli and Rusty Black, state senator candidates are printed for the voter to learn more about their views on a set of diverse issues.

This compilation of election information also includes a sample ballot and several advertising messages placed by candidates and organizations.

Look to pages 11 through 16 for this special news feature.