By Morgan Guyer

The Spoofhounds routed Lafayette 8-0 on October 20 at Bearcat Pitch to capture the MEC soccer title.

The game started as many have this season for Maryville, with a goal from Kason Teale. The junior midfielder slotted home the opener just four minutes into the contest, and helped set the tone for the rest of the match. Just 10 minutes later, he would score his second of the game, and would then assist Junior Lane Hazen, to make it 3-0 just 15 minutes into the game.

The Spoofhounds wouldn’t stop there however, as Teale would add three more goals, and seniors Marcus Henggeler and Truett Haer would add goals of their own to give Maryville the 8-0 lead right before half, where the game was called as a final. It’s now the fifth time this season that Maryville has scored more than eight goals in a game. The high flying Spoofhounds now turn their attention to postseason play, as they look to make another deep run.