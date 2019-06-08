Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) recently announced the availability of a new screening for smokers and former smokers called the Low Dose CT.

The Low Dose CT is a low dose radiation CT which can help detect lung cancer early. If detected early, lung cancer can often be treated successfully.

For smokers with Medicare, this screening is free but there are eligibility requirements. The individual must be between the ages of 55 and 77, a current smoker or a smoker who has smoked within the last 15 years, a smoking history of at least 30 pack years (one pack a day for 30 years) and have a written order from a provider.

For non-Medicare smokers or for Medicare smokers who do not meet the eligibility requirements, it is recommended you visit with your provider about whether your screening might be covered and if this screening is right for you.

“Often lung cancer is not diagnosed until it is at an advanced stage because there are either no symptoms or the symptoms present as other problems. This screening gives us the opportunity to diagnose cancer at a much earlier, and hopefully curable, stage,” Aron Burke, MD, explained.