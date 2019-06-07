The Maryville Young Players’ casts of Mary Poppins Jr. gathered for a historic photo this week.

The production marks the largest participation of the area’s youth which involves a two-week camp and performances of the musical.

The Mary cast will take the stage at 7 pm, Friday, June 14 and again at 2 pm, Sunday, June 16.

The Bert cast will perform at 2 pm, Saturday, June 15 and at 7 pm, Sunday, June 16.

All performances will be in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. Tickets are $6 for all seats and may be purchased in advance at your Maryville Hy-Vee or at the door.