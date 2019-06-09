The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for May were given by a department official:

Maryville R-II School District, 1429 South Munn Avenue, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 1

Priority: Fajita chicken salad stored above 41 degrees on serving line.

Core: Metal ice scoop stored directly on top of ice machine, single service napkins stored on floor in dry storage area, both corrected on-site; dust and debris observed on range hood above stove top.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 1

Priority: Cut banana stored above on counter above 41 degrees, corrected on-site.

Core: Soda fountain cabinet soiled with syrup and debris adjacent to dispensing nozzles, soft serve mix spilled onto shelf of soft serve dispensing cabinet, ice machine over producing ice causing it to overflow onto facility floor, employee restroom floor and door soiled with buildup of grime, onion skins and grease on walking areas of floor and below shelving in dry storage area, exterior customer picnic tables soiled with dirt and food debris.

Break Time, 1517 East First, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection May 2

Priority: Three-bay sink quat-sanitizer testing below 200 ppm, corrected on-site.

Core: Two cases of pizza boxes stored on kitchen floor below shelving, corrected on-site, Nestle ice cream freezer interior with frost buildup not smooth or easily cleanable, outside ice freezer interior soiled with frost and debris.

North Nodaway Elementary School, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection May 6

Priority: None.

Core: Restroom hand sink missing all employees must wash hands before returning to work hand signage, corrected on-site.

North Nodaway Middle/High School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection May 6

Priority: None.

Core: Ventilation fan above shelving in dry storage room soiled with dust and debris.

Eugene Field Elementary School, 418 East Second, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 7

Priority: None.

Core: Unfinished plywood exterior finish on lower shelf of condiment table in lunch room, water damaged ceiling tile located above ware-wash machine.

El Nopal, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 9

Priority: Chef’s knife stored in seam between prep tables, table mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris, condensation from walk-in cooler evaporator dripping onto tomatoes, all corrected on-site.

Core: Wet-nestled customer cups stored behind bar, observed employee drink in kitchen without straw or handle, both corrected on-site, walk-in freezer interior with excessive ice buildup.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection May 9

Priority: Open package of salami stored in display case not protected against condensation and moisture, corrected on-site.

Core: Meat slicer exterior soiled with food debris, corrected on-site; deli meat display case condensation dripping onto lower shelf.

Dollar Tree, 1402 South Main, Suite D2, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection May 14

Priority: Hermetically sealed can stored on retail shelving with sharp dent, corrected on-site; microwave interior soiled with food debris in employee break area.

Core: Single service aluminum cooking pans stored on floor, packaged toilet paper stored on floor in men’s restroom, both corrected on-site; isles and floor areas littered with cardboard and debris, cardboard buildup on ground between building exterior and dumpster creating potential area of harborage for rodents.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 14

Priority: Metal tongs with cracked and loose finish, not smooth and cleanable, cutting board for kitchen use with deep cuts and grooves not smooth and easily cleanable, bartender’s knife used for cutting fruit stored with cutting point between equipment, all corrected on-site; chemical sanitizing ware-wash machine sanitizer concentration testing below 50 ppm, food contact surface sanitizing must be done in a three-bay sink until ware-wash machine is repaired.

Core: None.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1308 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection May 15

Priority: In-use pitcher rinser with nozzle stored below flood level of sink without backflow prevention.

Core: Frozen sausage breakfast sandwiches improperly thawed on top of counter at room temperature, cloths in use for wiping counters and other equipment stored out of sanitizer, ice scoop handle stored in ice dispenser with handle making contact with ice, knife for barista’s use stored directly on top of oven cabinet, men’s restroom hand sink soap dispenser empty, all corrected on-site.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection May 15

Priority: Roast beef hot-held on buffet below 135 degrees, table mounted can opener cutting piercing point soiled with food debris, corrected on-site; Sliced cantaloupe cold held on buffet above 41 degrees.

Core: Case of pork stored on floor of walk-in cooler, corrected on site; drink station hand sink hand towel dispenser in disrepair and not dispensing towels, ice cream freezer interior soiled with ice cream in bottom of the reach-in cooler, ice cream freezer interior soiled with excessive frost build up, uncovered food stored on shelving in walk-in cooler.

Follow Up inspection May 21

Priority: Sliced cantaloupe cold held on buffet above 41 degrees

Core: Drink station hand towel dispenser in disrepair not dispensing towels.

Bearcat Lanes, 1803 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection May 16

Priority: Ice machine baffle and interior soiled with biofilm mold.

Core: Box of soda syrup stored on floor across from soda tree, corrected on-site; single service roll of hand towels stored on counter without dispenser, case of disposable drinking cups stored on floor behind bar, reach-in keg cooler floor soiled with slime and condensation, ladies restroom formica counter top in disrepair not sealed, smooth or easily cleanable; varnish flaking and peeling on bar surface not sealed, smooth or easily cleanable; men’s restroom door not fully self closing.

Galaxy Country Store, 22771 Galaxy Rd., Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection May 17

Priority: Baby formula for sale past use by date, voluntarily pulled, can of crushed tomatoes with sharp dent observed on shelf in retail area, voluntarily pulled, both corrected on site.

Core: Box of bread stored on floor in walk in freezer, corrected on site; warehouse restroom door not self closing.

Dollar General, 925 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection May 20

Priority: Ground breakfast sausage rolls stored above waffles in reach-in freezer, corrected on-site; microwave oven located in break room interior soiled with food debris

Core: Case single service plates stored on floor in retail area, case of single service roaster pans stored on floor in retail area, flea and tick shampoo stored above dog treats on retail shelving, all corrected on-site; warehouse interior wall finish loose and flaking, not smooth and cleanable; dried egg yoke observed on bottom shelf of reach-in cooler, dried milk and debris observed on bottom shelf of reach-in milk cooler, unisex restroom located in warehouse missing covered wastebasket.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection May 20

Priority: Cracked ice scoop stored adjacent to ice machine, corrected on-site.

Core: Ware-wash machine exterior soiled with food debris, pizza prep table backside soiled with food debris, ice machine interior soiled with hard water scale.

Heitman’s Countryside Bistro, 33618 State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection May 23

Priority: None.

Core: Hole in ceiling sheetrock observed above ice machine.