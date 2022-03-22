The Nodaway Community Theater Company will present the youth play of “The Dastardly Doctor Devereaux” at 7 pm, Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 and at 2 pm, Sunday, April 3.

The cast is: front, Sidney Pohren, Abigail Rowen, Henry O’Gwin and Dinah Lance; back, Jonah Conn, Eliana Goldsmith, Avery Heideman, Bella Day, River Blake, Pippa O’Gwin, Mattie Dimmitt, Gabriella Rowen, Liam O’Gwin, Ivy Goldsmith, Addie Honan, Alex Rowen and Kathryn Vesel. Director Scott Lance said this was the widest age span of any of NCTC’s youth productions.

The musical set in 1918 will be performed at The Rose Theater, 120 West Third Street, Maryville. Tickets are $8 each and are available at Maryville Hy-Vee. Seating is limited.