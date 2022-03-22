The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park, located on Maryville’s southwest side, will have additional amenities for patrons to enjoy this summer.

The Maryville City Council approved a contract for the purchase and installation of several new park items during its March 14 meeting. The contract with ABcreative, De Soto, KS, is not to exceed $134,383 and includes a 20’ x 36’ shelter, four 12’ x 12’ shade structures, two 8’ picnic tables, four portable 4’ benches, six portable 6’ benches, two 32-gallon trash containers and four areas of ForeverLawn Splash Grass installed under the shade structures. The council previously allocated $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to site amenities. The remaining $34,383 will come from the Maryville Parks and Recreation fund and donations by local civic clubs.

The council also approved several other agenda items:

• an agreement with Worth County Emergency Services, Grant City, to provide emergency dispatch services from the Northwest Regional Communications Center (NRCC). The contract, which begins June 1 and expires December 31, 2024, includes a $4,500 per month fixed fee for service. The NRCC will be responsible for a monthly 9-1-1 call routing expense of $500. Any additional expenses for equipment or software will be the responsibility of Worth County Emergency Services. The contract will generate a total of $139,500 in revenue which will help reduce the annual subsidies from the city and county.

• a contract with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, for construction of the Torrance Street Trail Extension in an amount not to exceed $350,458. The proposed project will connect six previous trail projects to assist pedestrians with additional infrastructure and alternative modes of transportation.

• two items regarding the Primary Surface Obstruction Removal Project at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The first was an Aviation Project Consultant Agreement with Jviation, a Woolpert Company, Jefferson City, for engineering services in an amount not to exceed $61,642.91. The agreement will compensate the firm for previous work performed as well as provide additional services including onsite inspections to ensure the contractor meets project specifications. The second was a contract with BRS Construction, Edina, for construction in an amount not to exceed $103,125. The project will improve safety for pilots and address a MoDOT inspection concern by removing potentially dangerous obstructions within the primary surface of Runway 14/32.

• a contract with Haynes Equipment Co., Olathe, KS, for the purchase of a new Heliflow Blower for the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant in an amount not to exceed $24,283.69. The purchase is an emergency replacement of a blower and funds will come from the water/sewer fund reserves.

• a request from Rose Hill Acres, LLC, dba Rose Hill Acres Event Center, located at 105 South Main Street, for a liquor license with the contingency that the No Tax Due statement is received and full certificate of occupancy is obtained. They approved a Liquor by the Drink license for the proposed bar area on the north side of the building as well as a Liquor by the Drink license for the proposed Rose Hill Acres Event Center on the south side of the building.

Prior to the regular meeting, a public hearing was held to close out the SSM Health St. Francis Hospital Project and deobligate funds to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, said SSM made the final settlement agreement payment to the state this month for the hospital daycare facility that was open for two years. She was in attendance to collect signatures to close out the grant.

The council approved to enter closed session for the purpose of real estate issues.