Nodaway Countians have the opportunity on Sunday, March 27 to learn about the multiple accomplishments of one of Maryville’s early leaders.

Civil War veteran Nathaniel Sisson came to Maryville in 1866. A trained surveyor and engineer, he was a driving force in helping Maryville to move forward. He was active in state and national politics and was instrumental in having the State Normal College, now Northwest Missouri State University, being located in Maryville.

Distinguished Professor of History Thomas Carneal will present the Nat Sisson program at 2 pm at the Nodaway County Historical Museum. Refreshments, suggestive of the late 1800s, will be served. Museum tours will be available, including the recently created Nat Sisson room.