The North Central Missouri College nursing program will be accepting 10 additional students for the online PN to ADN program beginning fall 2019. This program is a high-demand program which provides students with a flexible educational path as they work toward becoming registered nurses.

“This program has been extremely successful with high NCLEX-RN pass rates and employment rates thanks in part to our online coordinator Sue Nichols, along with everyone at NCMC,” Kelly Claycomb, director of PN to ADN programs, said. “Expanding seat capacity in our online PN to ADN program will assist with the demand for quality nurses and provides working LPNs a versatile option in furthering their education.”

“We continue to see demand for RNs throughout the region and beyond,” Mitch Holder, dean of instruction, said. “Increasing the online ADN program will help fulfill this need. Adding to our online program helps us serve working families wanting to further their career as a nurse.”