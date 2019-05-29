Interstate 29 is once again closed at US Route 71 (mile marker 57) due to flooding in Missouri. Water is over the road on US Route 59 in Mound City and has begun to go over I-29 near mile marker 85. The Missouri Department of Transportation is working closely with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to reroute travelers.

I-29 detour information:

Kansas City area thru traffic – use I-35 to Iowa

St. Joseph area thru traffic – use US Route 71 north

Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on US Route 71 and west on US Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

MoDOT is urging everyone to closely monitor conditions in their area, heed all evacuation notices and never enter a water-covered roadway or drive around barricades. Just a few inches of flood waters can force a vehicle off the roadway. In addition, it is not uncommon for roadways and shoulders to be damaged when flooded, creating unsafe conditions for motorists.

Flooding may occur with little or no notice. Missouri Department of Transportation crews and our partners are monitoring road conditions closely, but floodwaters can rise quickly, before our crews and other emergency services are able to place barricades across the roadway.

If you come upon a flooded roadway without barricades, do NOT drive through the water. Pull over to a safe location and call the MoDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service line at 888 ASK MODOT (1-888-275-6636 ) to report it.