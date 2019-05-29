The 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) is being played May 30 to June 5 in Oklahoma City.

This proportional symbol map displays the 13 teams that have won championships over the past 37 years. Six of those teams are in the 2019 WCWS.

UCLA leads with 12 team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma with four and Arizona State, Florida and Texas A&M with two each. PAC-12 Conference schools account for 23 of the titles and they have three teams in this year.