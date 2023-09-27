The North Central Missouri College, Trenton, Foundation Board of Directors met on August 24 to elect officers, appoint a new board member, hear committee updates, and conduct other business.

The quarterly meeting was held in Cross Hall with a meal provided by Great Western Dining. After board approval of the proposed officer slate that included Allan Seidel, president, Seth Cox, vice-president, Cathy McKay, treasurer and Tricia Key, secretary, a non-voting position; the nominating committee recommended and the board approved the appointment of a new director, Mike Gallagher.

“Being nominated for the NCMC Foundation was an honor,” remarked Gallagher. “I accepted the position on the foundation because of what I have learned so far about NCMC. I knew very little about NCMC in the beginning and I have found it to be a top notch organization, full of top notch people and I have been proud to be a part of something that will be so beneficial to our region in the future.”

Gallagher graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor of science degree in ag-business in May of 1981. He grew up raising hogs, cattle, corn and soybeans on his family’s farm located six miles southeast of Maryville, before leaving home.

After working in banking in Northwest Missouri for 30 years, the opportunity for private bank ownership was realized in March of 2011 when he and a small group of investors purchased the Citizens Bank in Oregon, MO. The group purchased the UMB branch in Savannah in 2012. After which, the investors sold the two banking centers to the Wells Bank, Platte City. The group purchased Mainstreet Bank in Ashland, which changed its name to Connections Bank when it acquired American Trust Bank in Kirksville approximately five years ago. Both Wells Bank and Connections Bank share common management and some common ownership. After the merger of Wells Bancshares and Connections Bancshares in 2023, Wells Banks in Maryville, Oregon, Savannah, and locations around Missouri, changed their name to Connections Bank.

Gallagher has lived in Savannah since 1987 and works as a senior vice president for Connections Bank in Savannah. He and his wife Susie have two children and five grandchildren.

“Mike has been a great asset to the foundation as co-chair of the Transforming Lives, Empowering People campaign executive committee,” commented Seidel. “We are thrilled that the nominating committee recommended him and saw the value in having representation from Savannah on the foundation board of directors.”