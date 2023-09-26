The New Nodaway Humane Society (NNHS) is requesting pet photos for a calendar fundraiser.

The photos are due by Sunday, October 15 and must be of high quality and resolution. No humans, stickers, filters or text may be in the photo and the submitter must be the owner.

Photos are to be emailed to: nnhspix@gmail.com. All photos may not make it in the calendar due to space, quality, size or resolution issues. Calendars will be available to preview and order in November. Calendar sales will benefit the NNHS.