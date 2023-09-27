Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/12/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for Sleek Creek Hvac, LLC.

Checks: #83147-83155

Requisitions: Sheriff to Meyer Auto for vehicle repair; road and bridge to Bryan’s Auto & Diesel Repair for equipment; to Gray Oil for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information: email from MoDOT re: TAP grant payment info for Invoice #2 and #3, FY2024 MOPERM renewal quotes, Extension expense reports for June, July and August 2023.

Reviewed an email from Missouri Farms Care, regarding Agri-Ready county status and discussed getting signage. Lisa Macali, Nodaway County Economic Development, stopped in with a press release for review and approval.

Spoke with Alert 1 Pest Management System regarding setting up a time to begin the pest control spraying. A representative will be here on September 28 with the contract.

Coenen Electric stopped in to review the blueprints for the jail building. A paper copy was made of requested pages.

Put a call in to Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding Bridge #0741000 BRO-R074(65) bridge and got a status update.

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds: A call was put in to Lee Setser, Premier Truck Sales, regarding the status of the dump truck that has been on order. Spoke with Sara Hull, Burlington Jct. Parks regarding the status of the park project and a request for funds. No decision was made.

Sheriff Randy Strong discussed jail and sheriff department updates.

Spoke with a Independence Township resident on a road issue.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Inspected Roads #423. #424 and #234 om Independence Township and Bridge #208 and Road #251 in Union Township.

Took a call from a Nodaway Township resident regarding a culvert on Road #358.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 9/26/2023 as on the 21st they will be attending the Northwest Missouri Regional County Commission meeting in Grundy County.