Nodaway County Economic Development is encouraging everyone to “Shop Small, Uniquely Nodaway” with a promotion for the month of July.

The “July 50 for 50” is urging people to shop at five local participating businesses, spending a minimum of $50 total in combined purchases. The first 10 people to bring in their receipts to NCED, 408 North Market, Maryville, each Monday, July 12, 19 and 26 will receive $50 in cash.

Receipts must be for July and no duplicate receipts allowed.

“The NCED board set money aside for COVID response to improve and stimulate business,” said Josh McKim, NCED director. “We’ve been told by retailers that July is typically a dead month.”

NCED has also created the county’s Tenderloin Trail to promote local restaurants and welcomed pop-up shops for home-based businesses located in the old Maryville License Bureau, 408 North Market. McKim is hoping the July 50 for 50 will give local retailers a boost.

“We’re encouraging people to shop local first,” McKim said. “Being mindful that the impact of COVID hasn’t gone away for our local businesses.”

For a list of participating stores, rules and restrictions, visit nodaway.biz.