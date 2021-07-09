The “Catching the Sunrise” photo entered in the 2020 Nodaway News Leader’s Seventh Annual Photography Contest nature category by Karin Yarnell, Maryville, was the grand prize winner garnering the most points by the three judges and Facebook likes. Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner, congratulated Yarnell and presented the $100 cash and certificate for her prize.

See this year’s winners in this week’s NNL on page A6 and featured in the NNL windows through the Nodaway County Fair and throughout July.