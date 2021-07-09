BJ AL cooks supper

The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper meal from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, July 9 at the AL building in Burlington Jct. The menu will consist of grilled steak patties and hot dogs, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost is $8 with children five and under free. Curbside service is available by calling 660.254.3544.

Annual poker run marks 8th annual event

The eighth annual Brad Peve Memorial Poker Run will begin with registration 11 am to noon, Saturday, July 10 at the M & M Pub & Grub, Hopkins. Hands are $5 each, with 100 percent payback.

Stops are at The Stable, Barnard; Dairy Barn, Hiawatha, KS; Wild Bills, Rulo, NE; and Highway 136 Roadhouse, Burlington Jct. For more information, call 660.541.3752 or on Facebook, Brad Peve Poker Run Memorial.

Elmo holds fish fry

The Elmo Fish Fry will be serving from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, July 10 at the Elmo Community Building. There will be indoor seating and carryout is available. Social distancing is recommended. The cost is $9 for adults, with children 12 and under, $5 for the meal which features fried fish, chicken, potatoes, salads and drink. Proceeds will go to community service projects.

AL post 464 sponsors pancake breakfast

American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. is hosting a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, July 11 at the AL Post. The menu is pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice, and coffee. A $7 minimum donation is requested per person with children six and under free. Proceeds of this breakfast will go to various veterans programs.

VBS comes to FUMC

The First United Methodist Church will hold the “Kingdom Heroes” vacation Bible school with a dinner at 5:30 pm, and outside activities from 6 to 8:30 pm, Monday, July 12 through Wednesday, July 14 at the Mozingo Lake Youth Camp. For more information, call 660.582.4821 or shirleymaryvillefumc@gmail.com .