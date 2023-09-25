By Kathryn Rice

The Namaste India Co is bringing Indian food staples to the Market Street Store at 408 North Market Street, Maryville.

Managers are the husband and wife team of Ajay Bandi and Sri Sailaja Kodali. They have started the store in the old license bureau location next to the Maryville Chamber of Commerce, to help the student and Maryville community.

Bandi teaches computer science at Northwest Missouri State University and Kodali is an employee for HSBC bank and works from home. This leads the couple to post the open hours of 3 to 9 pm, Monday through Friday, and 2 to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday for their shop.

The store carries snacks, noodles, five different vegetarian ready-to-eat curries, ghee which is clarified butter, ginger and garlic paste, sunflower oil and coconut slices. Whole spices carried are coriander, cloves, poppy seeds, bay leaf, mustard seed, fenugreek seeds, sesame seeds, round cinnamon sticks and whole black pepper.

There is a large dal selection, including split pigeon peas, black beans, green peas, chickpeas, black-eyed peas and split chickpeas. Rice is available in 20 pound bags and more. Desserts include galab jaman, rasmalai and rosogolla. A powder tea drink, wagh bakri is available.

Drinks include Thums Up, Limca and mango