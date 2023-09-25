At the September 18 Maryville City Council meeting, two contracts related to the Mozingo Visitors Center were approved.

A contract with Midland Steel Company, Wathena, KS, for delivery and installation of structural steel for the visitors center was approved. The contract is for a total of $20,998. Midland Steel will provide full service delivery and installation of the columns and beams. The city will be using part of the $331,000 in grant funds from the Community Revitalization Grant Program.

Another contract with Bearcat Lumber, Maryville, was approved for construction materials for the visitors center. The contract includes items such as the flooring system, truss package, housing wrap, roof sheathing, shingles, insulation and lumber, and will allow the Northwest Technical School to begin general construction activities later in the month. The total cost of the contract is $61,791.05, and also will be covered by the Community Revitalization Grant Program.

The following requests for street closures were approved:

• The Downtown Trick or Treat event from 3 to 8 pm, Monday, October 30. The event will close the entire downtown streets, and the city will be providing barricades to block off the area.

• First annual Maryville High School Homecoming Parade from 12:30 to 2 pm, Friday September 22. The event will close Munn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Route/Highway V.

• The Laura Street Baptist Church Fall Festival Event from 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday, September 30. The event will close South Laura Street between Thompson and First Street.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. He spent time thanking the public for their attendance at the South Main Phase I ribbon cutting, as well as the staff for their efforts. McDanel also went over some of the water and sewer budget for FY 24.