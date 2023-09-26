The Clearmont Community Club has begun a $50,000 fundraising campaign for a new playground structure for the community park.

September 16 was the first annual poker run which had eight motorcycles, a jeep, a truck, an El Camino and a Camaro ridden or driven by 16 individuals. Katey Lipiec won best hand and Danny Jones won worst hand with both donating the winnings back to the community club.

The club has raised just over $10,000. Events besides the 105-mile poker run, include the sale of 40 poker run T-shirts, 1-100 game and the Nacho Average fundraiser meal which served around 75.

Upcoming fundraisers include Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, October 29. Trunks are to line the streets in front of Little Red School House. To register, call or text Tonya at 660.853.3118. There is no cost.

A sloppy Joe meal will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, November 10 at the Little Red School House. It is a freewill donation.