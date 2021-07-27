With “a crash of drums, a flash of light,” Maryville Young Players: Second Stage will present ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ on July 30 through August 1 at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s spectacular musical will mark the fourth production by Maryville Young Players: Second Stage and features an all-local cast of performers. Joseph is a retelling of the biblical story of Joseph, his devoted father, his jealous brothers, and his incredible series of adventures. Filled with youthful energy, the show combines a wide variety of musical styles – everything from country to calypso to rock ‘n’ roll – in a series of memorable musical numbers.

Maryville Young Players (MYP), which completed its 14th musical theater camp earlier this summer with a production run of Lion King, Jr., brings performing arts opportunities to northwest Missouri to both audiences and performers. In contrast to the MYP summer camp model that gives local students exposure to acting, singing, and dancing to produce a spectacular show in just a couple weeks’ time, the late summer Second Stage production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” uses a more traditional community theatre model and takes the experience to the next level in a full-length Broadway musical delivered by an all-volunteer cast and crew.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be the first Second Stage production to feature a children’s chorus and is truly a family affair featuring up to three generations of performers from multiple local families.

Noted for its family-friendly storyline, universal themes and catchy music, the show is a sentimental favorite of show director and MYP founder Vanessa Parsons.

She notes, “My husband and I have loved the show for many years and we’re very excited to bring it to the stage in Maryville. It’s a wonderful story about faith, strength, and the power of forgiveness.”

While this is Parsons’ first opportunity to direct a Second Stage production, she boasts a long list of directorial credits as both director of the MYP youth summer camp and as head of the Maryville High School’s music department. Parsons will also be performing in the chorus.

All seating is reserved with tickets sold online at showtix4u.com/event-details/ 55180. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door one hour prior to showtime. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information about MYP, visit their website at MaryvilleYoungPlayers.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/ MaryvilleYoungPlayers.