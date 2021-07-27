Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/20/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78907-78958.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Hy-Vee, Falls City Mercantile and Graves Food for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: punchlist for White Cloud Wind project.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, rode along with Rod Chavez of Enel on the roads within the windmill footprint that are getting ready to be turned back over to the townships.

The commission took a call from IAMO regarding moving a line. A meeting was set up at the Bridge #86 site to discuss on Tuesday, July 27.

Randa Doty, University of Missouri Extension, stopped in to discuss broadband in rural locations.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling regarding CART Rock in Independence Township.

The commission spoke with Curt Hagey, Nodaway Township board member regarding rock on reconstruction Road #345 in Nodaway Township and #525 in Green Township.

The Commission spoke with Brent Cline of Tenaska regarding a CenturyLink phone line that had been cut during the construction phase. Cline reported that CenturyLink is not interested in repairing the line. Tenaska has agreed to assist the landowner in the phone line with a new company. A call was put in to the landowner to relay the information.

Tim Lance, White Cloud Township trustee called in regarding roads within the White Cloud Wind project.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/27/2021.