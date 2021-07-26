The results of the 2021 Nodaway County Fair Bike show included the award of Best of Show to Everett Sticken for his 1957 Triumph TRW.

Other results of the participant voting show are:

• American made under 1200cc: first, Rick Hart for his Indian 2021 Scout; second, Charlie Moore, Harley Davidson 2005 Sportster; third, Don Sticken, HD 2011 HD Heritage Softail.

• American Softail: first, Don Sticken, 1999 Excelsior Henderson Super X; second, Earl Baker, 1995 HD Bad Boy; third, Angela Farrell, 2011 HD Heritage Softail.

• American Touring: first, Bryan Skidmore, 1969 HD FLH Electraglide; second, Don Sticken, 2019 Indian Radmaster, third, Ben Farrell 2002 HD Electraglide.

• Import under 750cc: Everett Sticken, first, 1965 Panther M720; second, 1970 Triumph Bobber; third, 1961 Triumph Tiger.

• Import over 750cc: first, Jim McCallan, 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan; second, Everett Sticken, 2004 Honda Rune.

• Import Touring: first, Everett Sticken, 2013 Honda Goldwing.

• Special Interest: first, Everett Sticken, 1957 Triumph TRW; second, Jake Shipps, 1970 Honda CB350; third, Terry Ross, 1986 HD XLH 1100.

• Trike: first, Kenneth Urban, 2011 HD Heritage Softail.