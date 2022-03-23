Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/15/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Frank J. Vesel for depositions.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to The Railroad Yard for tank cars (Bridge #316); to The Railroad Yard for headwalls for tank cars, a sole provider; sheriff to Stalker Radar for equipment; collector to Missouri County Collectors’ Association for training.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80129-80152.

Tina Coffelt discussed her progress on opening the Back Nine RV Park, LLC off of Liberty Road just north and east of Mozingo. Coffelt stated this would open with 20 sites with future plans to add 20 more. The site is located in Jackson Township.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reported an employee has given his two-week notice. Engle also gave updates on crew activity.

Ryan Heiland, Maryville assistant city manager, called in to discuss the Request For Information (RFI) he is working on and further discussed Village O. The commission also touched base with the recorder’s office for any deeds recorded for Village O.

Bid opening was held for county maintenance road rock. Bids were submitted by Norris Quarry and Schildberg Quarry. The commission split out low bids from the bids submitted. Burns made a motion to accept the rock bids as presented. All were in favor. Patton prepared and sent the contracts to each vendor.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, presented American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to St. Francis Foundation and North Star Advocacy Center. Representing St. Francis Foundation were Megan Jennings, St. Francis Foundation director, Katy Gumm, president of the foundation, Misty Million, mental health outpatient practice manager, Logan Stiens, lead inpatient RN, psychiatric unit and Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president. Representing North Star Advocacy Center were Linda Mattson, executive director and Meghann Kosman, court/victim advocate and volunteer coordinator.

A resident of Jackson Township stopped in to let the commission know a 911 road sign was missing at 270th and Pebble.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, worked with Burns on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) documentation of management costs from Project #16854. This documentation will be sent on to Ellen Balkenbush.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, traveled with the commissioners to Bridge #700 in Jefferson Township to discuss plans.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 3/22/2022.