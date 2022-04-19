Maryville Public Safety requested and received a $33,360.13 Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust grant to stock the new facility’s evidence lab.

The equipment included a downflow fingerprint dusting station, a capture BT fuming station with stand, a Labconco Protector evidence drying cabinet, a photo table for forensic photography, a Flare Plus 2 three light kit and a Bio-light set with carrying case.

Sgt. John Vaught has been the Maryville Public Safety crime scene technician for 15 years. He became interested in forensic evidence while working with now Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong.

Vaught attend a 40-hour crime scene training at the Kansas City Crime Lab. He also attended Missouri Southern State University, Joplin, where he took three different classes to gain a crime scene certification.

“This equipment will allow all of the law enforcement agencies in Nodaway County to better serve the citizens of Nodaway County, whether they are a victim of a crime or falsely accused of a crime,” Detective Ryan Glidden stated in the grant application. “It will also aid in the prosecution of those who have been formally charged with crimes by providing the prosecutor with usable forensic evidence, such as DNA and latent fingerprints.”

MPS uses the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab in Jefferson City. It can take the lab 12 to 18 months to process DNA evidence.

“The more I can do here, the less the big lab has to do,” Vaught said.

By cutting back on the amount of evidence shipped to the lab, Vaught and Glidden are hoping evidence processing will become quicker.

Glidden said the evidence processing has been crucial to solve cases.