By Kathryn Rice

Maryville High School sophomore Connor Blackford, son of Nate and Andrea Blackford, will attend the Missouri Scholars Academy from June 12 through July 2 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The three-week academic academy will have over 300 gifted students from Missouri. It provides opportunities for learning and personal development in order for the students to reach their full potential.

Each school is allowed to nominate at least one sophomore student and larger schools are able to nominate based on enrollment. A selection committee comprised of teachers then selects the attendees.

Counselor Ashlee James said she contacts the top sophomore student each year. MHS always has someone who meets the criteria of grades and ACT or other test scores. The student then needs to submit essays and multiple letters of recommendation.

Blackford said he had contacted 2020 graduate Ethan Stone who had attended in 2018. Stone told him it was the best experience of his life which provided Blackford with his biggest motivation to attend the scholars academy.

He will have the opportunity to pick out a major and minor for his classroom work and plans to pick engineering for his major and something he is interested in for the minor. He will also attend lectures, take part in enrichment areas and exercise opportunities.

“It’s an honor to represent Maryville and get the opportunity to meet the other students down there with similar interests,” Blackford said.