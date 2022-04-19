The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it’s the Midwest and Northeast that dominate. Illinois ranks first, followed by New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York and Iowa in per capita bowler production. There are 93 NCAA Bowling programs and 819 bowlers. The National Championship (which includes Div. I, II & III teams) was played last weekend (April 15-16) in Columbus, OH with McKendree winning its second national championship. Nebraska leads all teams with six titles. The NCAA began sponsoring women’s bowling in the 2003-04 season.