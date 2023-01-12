The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of December.

North Nodaway High School, 705 East Barnard Street, Hopkins, high priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East 6th Street, Pickering, high priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Unlabeled tubs of herbs and spices. Box of foam hinged containers stored on floor, corrected on site. No hand soap at handsink by back door. No handwashing signage at men’s and women’s restroom and by handsink by back door. Upper baffle of ice maker getting some mold and mildew. Bad door gasket on larger prep table. Dishware not completing air drying before stacking. Big mixer dirty. Bowls used as scoops, corrected on site. Several water leaks, valve by dish area, in wall between handsink and utility sink and by water heater. Jugs of empty margarita mix on floor in corner of bar area. Lids open on dumpsters, and a few missing and damaged ceiling tiles. No re-inspection needed, but will inspect again in February or March.

St. Gregory Barbarigo, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Dollar General, 18958 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct

Inspection date: December 15, pre-opening inspection completed.

Trex Mart, 10043, US Hwy 71, Clearmont, medium priority

Inspection date: December 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Ice bagged on premises is unlabeled. Has St. Joseph address on bags but needs store location of where it was actually made/bagged. Spillage under soda boxes. Women’s restroom trash can uncovered.

West Nodaway School, 17665 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, high priority

Inspection date: December 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Trash can not covered in restroom. Unauthorized personnel in kitchen.

Nodaway Holt School, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: December 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 19

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Caulking by three bay sink dirty and in disrepair. A few stained ceiling tiles in lobby area. Floor overall good but attention needed under shelving and equipment.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Two of three batter bins not labeled. Box of 44 ounce foam cups on floor. Metal threshold to walk-in cooler door is loose. Ceiling tile missing in bathroom. Unshielded florescent light bulbs.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 27

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Cold food not held at 41 degrees or less, roast beef, cheese and turkey. Ice scoop handle in ice at drive thru. Lights not working in dry storeroom. Far backroom lights not shielded. HVAC and exhaust vents dirty in restrooms. Return air vents dirty. Duct work dirty.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 28

Criticals: Live roaches seen behind serving area. Pest control service comes 1st Monday of each month. May need to discuss increasing frequency until under control.

Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on kitchen prep table, and bad door gasket on middle and north doors of three door fridge. Outside of prep table is dirty. Mop board and molding missing under three bay sink. Floor needing cleaned behind equipment kitchen prep table, ice maker. Baskets of trash in corner by waste bin and soda station.

El Nopal, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 29

Criticals: Uncovered trays of peppers on racks in walk-in freezer with frost covering them.

Non-criticals: Box of chicken on floor of walk-in cooler. Uncovered containers of tea, corrected on site. No handwashing signage at handsink by coffee maker. Excessive frost in walk-in freezer. Some damaged floor by back door and washroom by ice machine room.

Daylight Donuts, 624 South Main Street, low priority

Inspection date: December 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Flour bins not labeled. No handwashing signage. No test strips for sanitizer. No food handler training.