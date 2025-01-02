The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board approved a bid for the Judah Park Bridge replacement project on December 16.

The board accepted a bid from C&C Bridge and Concrete, Pilot Grove, for the project. The Maryville City Council will consider the bid at a January meeting.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Emily Dew. The Pickleball League is in the final season-ending tournament. The Youth Volleyball season is completed, as well as the Youth Basketball Clinic. The Youth Basketball League will begin on January 13, and it currently has 227 registered. McLain gave an update on the Can Play Adapted Programs that MPR will be starting in the spring in partnership with Nodaway County Services.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Breakfast in Whoville was on December 14. The TikTok account has 29 new followers.

Parks and Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. The snow removal equipment has been prepared for the winter. Christmas lights were put up at Franklin Park.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. Four new bikes have been added to the spin room. Staff has been keeping the facility clean and sanitized.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed at the moment. Angie Karrasch has been added to the yoga instructor rotations, and she is currently teaching on Thursday evenings. There are currently 177 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. Class participation, active membership and membership revenues are all up from this time last year.

Parks Director Jeff Stubblefield. MPR received three proposals for the engineering and design for the Beal Park Pickleball Complex. The RFP for Sunrise Bark Park is currently open until January 14.