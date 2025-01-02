The Nodaway County Health Center Board met December 10 and December 17 to wrap up 2024 and prepare for 2025.

The health center attorney confirmed the board needs to enter the April 8, 2025 election to replace the late Marlin Kinman on the board. The position will be a one-year term which will end in 2026. The filing period is through Tuesday, December 31 at the health center.

In the 2025 budget discussion, the board looked at employee salaries. Administrator Tom Patterson compared the Nodaway County Health Center employees with statewide and similar populations. Board Chairperson Chris Turpin said he didn’t expect the health center salaries to be as competitive as they were with the rest of the state.

The board decided to give all employees a four percent pay increase. Patterson said he may possibly add an additional part-time person in 2025.

The 2025 draft budget was approved with income of $631,101 and expenses of $641,200. The board has reserves to cover the deficit. Patterson must present the new budget to the Nodaway County Commissioners by Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The 2024 budget was finalized as presented. Patterson is expecting approximately $30,000 carryover after last minute bills are paid and the final paychecks are issued at December’s end.

Bridget Kenny was selected to be a co-signer on the health center’s Southern Bank CD accounts. Kenny abstained from the vote. Patterson will renew a $52,850 CD for 24 months at 4.05 percent interest, 4.11 percent APY at Southern Bank.

In Tabitha Frank’s nursing report, there were five COVID cases and seven flu cases in November.

The 2025 holidays for the health center will be the same as the 13 holidays the state closes offices.

The Nodaway County Health Center Board will meet at 10:15 am, the third Tuesday of the month except for December when it will meet Tuesdays, December 9 and 16.