Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes 12/26/2024. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices for Snyder & Associates for softmatch; MOPERM invoices for 2024 Endorsement #5 and 2025 Endorsement #1; Thomas Lawn Care.

Accounts Payable: #85678

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to discuss three new requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. City of Barnard, Skidmore Fire Protection District and Parnell Legion have all submitted requests to be considered. Additionally, the match for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant and the Department of Public Safety’s Jail Maintenance and Improvement grant will be taken from the ARPA funds. Jenkins reported that $121,000 of interest will be moved into the general revenue fund. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Deputy appointments for Christie Swinford, Jessica Whaley, and Angie Cordell were approved by the commission.

Newly elected office holders were sworn in at a ceremony conducted by Judge Joel Miller and Judge Corey Herron at the county courthouse. Those sworn in were: Judge Corey Herron, Austin Hann, sheriff; Chris Burns, north district commissioner; Scott Walk, south district commissioner; Rex Wallace, assessor; Lori Burns, public administrator, Jeff Hall, coroner; and Adam Teale, surveyor. Also present: Patton and Cordell.

Reviewed a Verizon cell phone credit statement and estimated charges for the next billing cycle. A new phone for the public administrator was discussed instead of a phone stipend. A phone will be obtained and added to the budget in place of the stipend. Proposed legislation for a coroners salary bill was reviewed. Wallace presented his office’s FY2025 budget. The commission discussed the 2025 salary schedule for new employees. The same schedule that was adopted on October 17, 2024 will be carried forward for 2025.

Burns made a motion to appoint Jeff Blackford to the Hopkins Township vacant seat to fulfill the term of office. All were in favor.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #441 in Jackson Township and Road #246 and BRO Bridge #63 Independence Township.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, regarding the lone bid that came in for BRO-R074(64) Bridge. Following conversations with Snyder & Associates and MoDOT and due to the bid exceeding the state averages for bridge projects, the commission has opted to rebid the project.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/2/2025.