Rapid Elite, owned by Matt Gaarder, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors April Business of the Month. Located at 418 North Main in Maryville, Rapid Elite is open weekdays from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Find it on the web at rapidelitemaryville.com.

Rapid Elite takes pride in being customers’ one stop for ink, printing, and shipping. It offers a variety of promotional products and gifts, printing for all occasions with graphic design consultation onsite, and shipping to anywhere in the United States with FedEx and UPS. According to its nomination, “They do great printing work as a small business for our Maryville community! Plus being a UPS dropoff location is very useful!”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.