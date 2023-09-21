The Mozingo Advisory Board met for a special meeting on September 5 to approve the FY24 budget.

The estimated expense total for FY24 is $4,878,444 for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Mozingo has $4,187,845 in total resources available, leaving a difference of $690,599; however the park is estimated to have $1,222,600 in reserves on September 30, 2023. So with the difference in expenses and revenue, those reserves are estimated to be lowered to $532,001 on September 30, 2024. Since Mozingo and the city leaders budget conservatively, they will be targeting the reserves to be at $651,117 on September 30, 2024 however.

The three main categories of the budget are operations, lake patrol and maintenance, with the costs coming from personnel services, contract services, commodities, capital outlay, debt service and other charges.

Operations see personnel services, $868,345; contract services, $454,000; commodities, $291,200; other charges, $67,605; capital outlay, $1,161,200; debt service, $90,648; for a total, $2,932,998.

Lake Patrol consists of personnel services, $45,837; contract services, $4,800; commodities, $6,250; other charges, $4,270; capital outlay, $74,000; equalling, $135,157.

Maintenance has these categories personnel services, $789,459; contract services, $393,450; commodities, $274,300; other charges, $56,071; capital outlay, $235,984; debt service, $61,025; totaling, $1,810,289.

The budget will now need the final and official approval from the Maryville City Council with the next meeting being Monday, September 18.