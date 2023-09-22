Theatre Northwest opening season with evening of one-act plays

Northwest Missouri State University’s 2023-2024 season of theater productions opens September 22-23 with “A Fall Evening of One-Acts.”

The event, featuring a series of student-directed short plays, begins at 7:30 pm both nights in the Black Box theater, located on the lower floor of the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts on the Northwest campus.

Tickets are $3 and are available to purchase at the door up to one hour before show time.

The plays, which include content for mature audiences, are:

• “Life Line,” written by Douglas Craven and directed by Elizabeth Binkley

• “Some Specter,” written by John Adams and directed by Grace Garrigan

• “Thompson’s Luck,” written by Harry Greenwood Grover and directed by Adi Thompson

• “If God Ate Fried Chicken,” written by Timothy D. Starnes and directed by Pat Immel

Theatre Northwest’s production schedule continues October 5-8 with the 33rd annual First-Year Showcase, “Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108);” “Little Women,” November 9-12; and the annual Alpha Psi Omega children’s show on December 10.