By Kathryn Rice

Lori Harr Sheehan, daughter of Dr. Pat and Terri Harr, Maryville, took part in the Lions International Kili4Kids, “a monumental trek up Mount Kenya aimed to raise awareness and funds to create a school and a safe place for kids with albinism in Tanzania.”

The climb took place August 28 to September 2 with a group of 18 women climbing Mount Kenya, Africa’s second highest peak, a symbol of strength, perseverance and the power of collective action.

Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), Lions International charitable arm, focuses on education and healthcare to break the cycle of poverty and create a brighter future for young minds. The funds raised from the Kili4Kids campaign will go directly toward creating the school, providing educational resources and ensuring access to proper healthcare for the children with albinism.

“There are still remote parts of the world where people live by centuries-old customs and beliefs,” Sheehan said. “One of these beliefs is that albino children possess magical powers for good luck in wealth and life. The children are vulnerable to machete attacks and other brutalities. To be able to help these children have a secure living and educational environment is so important.”

All the funds raised benefit LCIF and are allocated to the school in Kenya. The website is kili4kids.org.

“I’m extremely glad I was a part of this team of women from around the world,” Sheehan said. “Although we each had our own goals and methods of overcoming the difficulties of the mountain, we came away as a unified team of ordinary women doing something extraordinary for others.

“We have two years now of fundraising to complete the school renovations in Tanzania and then are setting our sights on Mt. Everest and a new project,” she said.