Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.

Rides are: August 16, 1887 Bar and Grill, Tarkio; August 23, Toad Hollar, Mound City; August 30, Senor Barrigas, Savannah; September 6, J’s Steak and Pizza, Clarinda; September 13, El Rey Papi, Stanberry; September 20, Il Lazzarone Pizza, St. Joseph; and September 27, Tampico Family Mexican Restaurant, Bedford, IA.