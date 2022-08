The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting “Birds, Beaks and Adaptations” at 6 pm, Thursday, August 18.

This event is free and open to the public, which will be at the refuge outdoor classroom.

Junior Naturalists will learn the shape of a bird’s beak is designed for eating particular types of foods, such as seeds, fruit, insects, nectar, fish or small mammals. Investigate bird beaks to figure out a bird’s ideal habitat and then fly into the journey of migration.