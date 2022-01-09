Which fictional city is the home to Batman?

Which country gifted the Statute of Liberty to the United States?

Questions like those will challenge participants at 7 pm, Saturday, January 15 at the Mozingo Conference Center as the Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board hosts its annual Trivia Night.

Teams of eight members will gather around individual tables and amidst the laughter, camaraderie and fun-filled competition, they will raise funds which the board will use throughout the year to support patients and families receiving hospice and home healthcare through Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

According to Janet Drummond, event coordinator, a few tables for Trivia Night teams are still available for reservation. The cost for a table is $200 for a maximum of eight people per table, although silver and gold sponsorships with accompanying business promotion at the event are also available. To reserve a table or for more information, text or call Janet at 660.582.0727 or email her at jandrum51@hotmail.com.

In addition to the friendly competition of the multiple-round trivia event, other support opportunities are available, including for those unable to attend the Trivia Night event. An Ultimate Stay Package at The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs will be awarded to the raffle winner, which will include overnight accommodations, $400 credit to the spa at the Elms and a $100 food and beverage credit. The package is valued at $700 and tickets for the raffle are $25 each, limited to 100 tickets and can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/hospice22/ browse/fixedPrice(details: item/2). That link also provides the opportunity separately to contribute to the mission of the board.

The Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board members are Jerry Wilmes, Suzanne Von Behren, Gina Smith, Kara Puche, Kim Mitchell, Connie McGinness, Jim Jacoby, Janet Drummond, Jill Baker and David Baird.

The Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board is a 501(c)(3) entity which has provided support for hospice and home health patients for nearly 20 years, both at St. Francis Hospital and now at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville. The board raises funds used for financial, educational and emotional support for patients and their families and caregivers, acknowledging that even small acts and celebrations have profound impact on their lives. The board provides funding for special programs and extends support beyond traditional healthcare, doing so in ways that touch the human spirit.