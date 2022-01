New hours of operation were announced for the Skidmore City Hall. It is open from 8 am to noon and 2 to 4 pm, Mondays and Wednesdays; 8 to 11 am and 1 to 4 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 am to noon and 2 to 3 pm, Fridays. The city clerk can be contacted at the office at 660.928.3281.