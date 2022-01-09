Numbers from the January 3 Nodaway County Health Department daily report indicated 40 people residing in Nodaway County have tested positive on that day for the novel coronavirus.

There are currently nine people hospitalized with 126 active cases in the county. There have been 37 deaths since April 2020.

The age breakdowns for positive cases on January 3 follows:

• One, birth to 9.

• Three, 10-19.

• 11, 20-29.

• Nine, 30-39.

• Three, 40-49.

• Five, 50-59.

• Four, 60-69.

• Two, 70-79.

• Two, 80-89.

The health department is still recommending the public practice social distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, to practice good handwashing and hygiene and to get vaccinated. If not fully vaccinated, individuals are recommended to wear a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.