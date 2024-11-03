Mosaic Life Care has named Scott Koelliker, RN, MSA, FACHE as interim president at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. Scott has been the interim chief operating officer in Maryville since this summer.

Koelliker started in patient care as a trauma nurse in the emergency department more than 30 years ago. He has over 15 years experience on the hospital inpatient side, along with 15 years experience in the clinic outpatient area. Through the years, Koelliker worked his way to leadership in the position of administrator/executive vice president for Mosaic clinics before taking a position with Blessing Health System in October 2015. There he served as executive vice president and chief of physician practice management where he was responsible for setting the vision and leading operations and strategy of Blessing Physicians Services. During this time, he grew the physician enterprise from 40 providers to more than 307 providers in three states and was the largest multi-specialty medical group in a 90-mile radius.

He will continue to focus on medical center daily operations, stabilizing financial performance, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating the caregiver and patient experience.