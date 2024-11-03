The Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame in Maryville, Missouri, has announced its Class of 2025, honoring a selection of former student-athletes, one team and a coach who made significant contributions to the Maryville athletic program.

Individual student-athlete inductees are Caleb Mather, Jordan Stiens and Bill Tobin. Joe Drake was selected as coach, and the 1982 Spoofhound football team was tapped as the team inductee.

The honorees will be celebrated at the annual induction ceremony and dinner on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Maryville High School’s Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center. The event will be open to the public.

Mather was the 2012 state champion in the shot put and currently holds the school record in both shot put and discus. He was the 2013 state runner-up in the shot put. He also placed eighth in the shot put in 2013 and medaled fifth in 2011 in discus. His individual contributions in 2013 helped propel the boys track team to a fourth-place finish at state.

On the gridiron, Mather was a two-time First Team All-State Defensive Lineman and a member of the 2012 state champion team. He was named the Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year, was a three-time, all-conference selection and an all-district selection two years. After graduation, Mather played football at Northwest Missouri State University.

Stiens was a back-to-back track and field state champion in 2009 and 2010 in the long jump event. She was a member of the Class 3 girls track teams that placed fourth at state in 2009 and 2010. She placed third at state in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300m hurdles as a freshman, was state runner-up in both hurdles as a sophomore and placed second in the 100m hurdles as a junior and third in the 300m hurdles. In addition to her state title in long jump as a senior, she was runner-up in both the 100m and 300m hurdles and was part of the second-place team in the 4×400-meter relay. Stiens holds the sixth fastest time in the state record book for the 100m hurdles at 14.10 seconds. She is the MHS girls career points leader in track and field, the school record holder in both the 100m and 300m hurdles and the long jump, and a member of the school record-setting 4x400m relay team.

Stiens was also a stand-out volleyball player who was named All-State Middle Hitter in 2009 and was a member of the team that placed fourth in Class 2. Stiens competed in track and field for the University of Nebraska where she placed in the top 10 of the Big 10 championships a total of four times in the heptathlon and pentathlon.

Tobin was a four-year letter winner in football and a three-year letter winner in basketball. As team captain, he earned all-conference and all-district honors for both sports. The basketball squad during his senior year finished as state runner-up with a 29-1 record. He was named a Class M all-star, which was equivalent to all-state honors at the time.

Tobin was a four-year member in track and field and won the Golden Shoe for earning the most points on the team. He earned the Hooper Award his senior year, which recognizes the top male athlete at MHS.

He played football for the University of Missouri and was a letterman from 1960 to 1962 and named MVP of the 1962 Bluebonnet Bowl in the team’s 14-10 victory over Georgia Tech. Tobin was the Houston Oilers Rookie of the Year in 1963 and played in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos for three years. He joined the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers in 1971 and was later a longtime NFL executive. Tobin is a member of the University of Missouri Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He died in April and will be inducted posthumously.

Drake has been named the coach/contributor inductee for the Class of 2025. He was the MHS wrestling coach from 1974 to 2014. He led the team to a second-place finish in Class 1A/2A in 1985. He coached 413 dual wins, 14 MEC championships and 18 district titles, and his teams had 14 top-10 state finishes. Drake coached 215 state qualifiers, 76 state medalists and 15 state champions. He was district coach of the year 13 times and was also an assistant coach on the 1982 state championship football team. He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and is also a member of the Missouri Coaches Hall of Fame.

The 1982 Spoofhound football team won the first state title in that sport for MHS and finished the season with a 12-1 record in Class 3A. They are the fourth team to be inducted into the Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2025 joins last year’s inaugural class, which included Mike Flanagan, Taylor Gadbois Pipkins, Matt Redd, Steve Staab, William “Bill” Stauffer, Matt VanCleave, Dr. Pat Harr, the 1937 boys basketball team, the 1971 wrestling team and the 1981 baseball team.

Individuals inducted into the Spoofhound Athletics Hall of Fame are chosen based on their outstanding athletic careers or contributions to the program and are exemplified by character, citizenship, commitment, leadership and perseverance of athletes, teams, coaches, administrators, faculty and community supporters. The Hall of Fame selection committee values pride, leadership and honor and celebrates achievement, tradition, integrity and sportsmanship. Nominations for those not previously selected will be held for consideration for the Class of 2026.

The Hall of Fame is currently contacting members of the 1982 Spoofhound football team. If you have contact information, please contact Kelley Baldwin at 660.562.7433 or halloffame@spoofhounds.org.