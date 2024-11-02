Parnell AL hosts breakfast

The American Legion Post #528 will hold a freewill donation breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, November 3 at the AL Post in Parnell. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Lions serve ham, turkey

The Pickering Lions Club will serve a ham and turkey dinner from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, November 3 at the Pickering Community Building. The freewill donation dinner features ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dressing, rolls and desserts. Carryout is available. Proceeds will go toward community projects.

Roxy Committee to sponsor trivia afternoon

The Hopkins Roxy Committee is having a Trivia Afternoon at 2 pm, Sunday, November 3 at the Hopkins Community Building. Proceeds will go to the Roxy.

Agape meals to be served at 1st Christian

The First Christian Church will serve Agape meals from 6 to 7 pm, Sundays, November 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the church, 201 West Third Street, Maryville. This will be a sharing of Christ’s unconditional love and acceptance through a meal and music.