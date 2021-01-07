Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces nine individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 2060 confirmed cases; 321 probable cases

 81 active cases

 2280 released from isolation

 154 total hospitalizations

 4 current hospitalizations

 20 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 females and 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 2 males between 60-69 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.