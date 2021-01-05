Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Melinda Patton, county clerk, and Scott Walk, south district commissioner elect.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/29/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal form; FY2021 budget hearing notice; U-haul equipment invoice.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Strueby Diesel for repairs to various vehicles; to MFA Oil for an oil drum; to Maryville Outdoor for ice melt.

Accounts Payable: #77779-77784.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission, Evergy Missouri West, Inc.; certificate of liability insurance, Loch Sand and Construction Company.

The commission reviewed and signed the contract for the 2021 public defender’s office rent.

Patton swore-in Dee O’Riley, public administrator elect.

Senator Dan Hegeman stopped in to speak with and update the commission. Hegeman discussed the wayfair bill, transportation, FY21 state budget and health ordinance.

Andy Macias and Caz Johnson, Snyder & Associates, met with the commission to discuss the status of bridges slated for FY2021.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission held a retirement reception for Bob Stiens during the afternoon portion of their session.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 1/5/2021.